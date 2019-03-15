You are here

US: Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Fri, Mar 15, 2019 - 10:02 PM

The US flag flies outside the New York Stock Exchange. US stocks rose slightly at open on Friday following a report of progress in trade talks between the United States and China and after UK lawmakers voted to delay a potentially chaotic exit from the European Union.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks rose slightly at open on Friday following a report of progress in trade talks between the United States and China and after UK lawmakers voted to delay a potentially chaotic exit from the European Union.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.02 points, or 0.04 per cent, at the open to 25,720.96.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.31 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 2,810.79. The Nasdaq Composite gained 27.50 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 7,658.41 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

