You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street extends losses as China trade deal hopes fade again

Thu, Nov 21, 2019 - 6:03 AM

nz_nyse_211121.jpg
Wall Street was in the red for a second straight day on Wednesday as the light at the end of the tunnel in the US-China trade war continued to dim.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street was in the red for a second straight day on Wednesday as the light at the end of the tunnel in the US-China trade war continued to dim.

Investors also digested the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes, which confirmed the US central bank is unlikely to cut interest rates again any time soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and broader S&P 500 both fell 0.4 per cent to end the day at 27,821.09 and 3,108.37, respectively, in the second straight day of losses.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.5 per cent, closing at 8,526.73.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The three major indices all remain less than one per cent below all-time highs recorded on Monday.

SEE ALSO

US: Dow retreats from record as Home Depot shares slump

Stocks sank mid-afternoon following a Reuters report that the partial trade deal with China that President Donald Trump announced last month may not be completed before the end of this year.

Washington is poised to add tariffs on another US$160 billion in Chinese goods next month.

Mr Trump told reporters again on Wednesday that talks with Beijing continued but that he felt no pressure to strike a bargain.

Hope for a successful truce had lifted Wall Street to fresh records this month.

"You can see that it has been paring some of these losses," Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial, told AFP.

"If we pare the losses, it suggests that traders and investors think there's still hope for a phase one deal."

Among individual companies, big-box retailer Target soared 14.3 per cent - its best day since August 21 - after reporting higher third-quarter earnings on a 4.5 per cent increase in comparable store sales.

Home-improvement retailer Lowe's also jumped 3.9 per cent as it also reported higher profits that it said reflected a "solid macroeconomic backdrop" that has boosted consumption.

AFP

BREAKING

Nov 21, 2019 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Ambassador brings Pompeo deeper into Trump impeachment

[WASHINGTON] A US envoy said on Wednesday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo directed him to coordinate Ukraine...

Nov 21, 2019 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says he doesn't think China is 'stepping up' in trade talks

[AUSTIN, Texas] US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he has not made a trade deal with China yet because...

Nov 21, 2019 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Pro-Brexit UK candidate harassed anti-Brexit opponent: court

[LONDON] A pro-Brexit candidate was on Wednesday found guilty of harassing a prominent "remain" figure after a court...

Nov 21, 2019 06:55 AM
Transport

Uber to test letting riders record trip chats

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber said on Wednesday plans to test a safety feature that lets passengers and drivers record their...

Nov 21, 2019 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Saudi king urges Iran to quit 'harmful' expansionism

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia's King Salman urged arch-rival Iran on Wednesday to abandon an expansionist ideology that has...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly