You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street flat at open as trade uncertainty clouds Apple boost

Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 9:45 PM

doc74h6iiat1ly8maon7kz_doc73r2akmz288ildpuzz.jpg
US stocks opened little changed on Thursday as a report that a meeting between President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping will most likely be pushed to April at the earliest, clouded investor sentiment and offset a boost from Apple's shares.
Bloomberg

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened little changed on Thursday as a report that a meeting between President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping will most likely be pushed to April at the earliest, clouded investor sentiment and offset a boost from Apple's shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.58 points, or 0.04 per cent, at the open to 25,692.31.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.54 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 2,810.38. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.38 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 7,644.79 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_ChinaUS_140319_2.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China-US trade war biggest wildcard for Singapore economy

BP_Brexit_140319_1.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans
3 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
4 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
5 Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades

Must Read

teehai.png
Mar 14, 2019
SME

Tee Hai Chem sells 51% stake to German giant Brenntag as it teams up to go global

teehai.png
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Retrenchment_140319_55.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments fall to 7-year low in 2018, employment growth highest since 2014: MOM

Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust to raise S$450m through placement, preferential offer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening