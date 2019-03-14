US: Wall Street flat at open as trade uncertainty clouds Apple boost

US stocks opened little changed on Thursday as a report that a meeting between President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping will most likely be pushed to April at the earliest, clouded investor sentiment and offset a boost from Apple's shares.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened little changed on Thursday as a report that a meeting between President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping will most likely be pushed to April at the earliest, clouded investor sentiment and offset a boost from Apple's shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.58 points, or 0.04 per cent, at the open to 25,692.31.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.54 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 2,810.38. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.38 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 7,644.79 at the opening bell.

REUTERS