[NEW YORK] US stocks jumped more than 2 per cent moments after the open on Wednesday as investors cheered Joe Biden's surprise lead in the Democratic primaries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 466.27 points, or 1.80 per cent, at the open to 26,383.68. The S&P 500 opened higher by 42.38 points, or 1.41 per cent, at 3,045.75. The Nasdaq Composite gained 150.01 points, or 1.73 per cent, to 8,834.10. 

