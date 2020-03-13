US: Wall Street jumps after worst day since 1987

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 773.20 points, or 3.65 per cent, at the open to 21,973.82.

[NEW YORK] US stock markets opened sharply higher on Friday after their worst daily selloff in more than three decades as investors hoped more fiscal easing would head off a global recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 773.20 points, or 3.65 per cent, at the open to 21,973.82.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 89.35 points, or 3.60 per cent, at 2,569.99. The Nasdaq Composite gained 408.59 points, or 5.67 per cent, to 7,610.39 at the opening bell.

REUTERS