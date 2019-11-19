You are here

US: Wall Street opens at record high as trade optimism persists

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 10:43 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43.54 points, or 0.16 per cent, at the open to 28,079.76.
AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main stock indexes opened at record highs on Tuesday on continued optimism that the United States and China would put an end to their damaging trade war, despite a slide in retail stocks after dour forecasts from Home Depot and Kohl's.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.42 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 3,127.45. The Nasdaq Composite gained 28.08 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 8,578.02 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

