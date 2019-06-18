You are here

US: Wall Street opens at six-week high on hopes of dovish Fed

Tue, Jun 18, 2019 - 10:00 PM

[BENGALURU] US stocks opened at their highest level in six-weeks on Tuesday, with Nasdaq leading the charge, as dovish calls from the European Central Bank (ECB) raised expectations of a similar accommodative stance from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 116.35 points, or 0.45 per cent, at the open to 26,228.88. The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.04 points, or 0.59 per cent, at 2,906.71. The Nasdaq Composite gained 75.95 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 7,920.98 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

