You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street opens flat after mixed retail earnings

Tue, Nov 26, 2019 - 10:46 PM

doc785961sf2mehul9dgin_doc782boaz98p0xvzt16b9.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 14.28 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 28,080.75.
AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main stock indexes opened flat on Tuesday, after closing at record highs in the previous session, with a handful of retailers reporting mixed results ahead of the latest batch of consumer confidence data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 14.28 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 28,080.75, while the S&P 500 opened higher by 1.21 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 3,134.85.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 2.91 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 8,635.40 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Nov 26, 2019 10:36 PM
Government & Economy

China trade deal close, sticking points remain - White House adviser

[WASHINGTON] The United States and China are close to a trade agreement, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said...

Nov 26, 2019 10:14 PM
Consumer

Online sales assemble growth at Ikea unit

[STOCKHOLM] A surge in online sales has helped Ikea's main retail unit boost both sales and profits, with the...

Nov 26, 2019 10:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Agorae Pte Ltd emerges top in E50 Awards 2019

AGORAE Pte Ltd took home top honours at the Enterprise 50 (E50) Awards 2019 on Tuesday, a stunning achievement for...

Nov 26, 2019 09:41 PM
Banking & Finance

Bank of England hits Citigroup with biggest fine to date

[LONDON] The Bank of England fined Citigroup £43.9 million (S$77.1 million) on Tuesday, saying the US banking group'...

Nov 26, 2019 09:01 PM
Transport

Audi to cut 9,500 jobs by 2025

[FRANKFURT] German carmaker Audi said Tuesday it planned to slash 9,500 jobs in Germany by 2025, as part of a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly