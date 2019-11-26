US: Wall Street opens flat after mixed retail earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 14.28 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 28,080.75.

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main stock indexes opened flat on Tuesday, after closing at record highs in the previous session, with a handful of retailers reporting mixed results ahead of the latest batch of consumer confidence data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 14.28 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 28,080.75, while the S&P 500 opened higher by 1.21 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 3,134.85.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 2.91 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 8,635.40 at the opening bell.

REUTERS