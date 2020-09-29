You are here
US: Wall Street opens flat ahead of first presidential debate
[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on Tuesday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the first presidential debate, while awaiting a reading on consumer confidence.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.82 points, or 0.09 per cent, at the open to 27,560.24. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.68 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 3,350.92, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.52 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 11,109.00 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
