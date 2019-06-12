US: Wall Street opens flat as hopes of a rate cut counter trade worries

[BENGALURU] US stocks opened flat on Wednesday as Washington's tough stance heightened worries of a prolonged US-China trade war, with losses offset by tame inflation data that supported the case for an interest rate cut.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 4.04 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 26,044.47 and the S&P 500 was down 0.91 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 2,884.81. The Nasdaq Composite was down 16.34 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 7,806.23.

REUTERS