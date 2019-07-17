You are here

US: Wall Street opens flat, investors shrug off bank results

Wed, Jul 17, 2019 - 9:46 PM

US stocks opened flat on Wednesday as trade worries and concerns about the balance of monetary policy and growth outweighed solid results from Bank of America and a boost to chipmakers from Dutch company ASML.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened flat on Wednesday as trade worries and concerns about the balance of monetary policy and growth outweighed solid results from Bank of America and a boost to chipmakers from Dutch company ASML.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.72 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 27,320.91.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.06 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 3,005.10. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.20 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 8,224.00 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

