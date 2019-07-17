US: Wall Street opens flat, investors shrug off bank results

US stocks opened flat on Wednesday as trade worries and concerns about the balance of monetary policy and growth outweighed solid results from Bank of America and a boost to chipmakers from Dutch company ASML.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened flat on Wednesday as trade worries and concerns about the balance of monetary policy and growth outweighed solid results from Bank of America and a boost to chipmakers from Dutch company ASML.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.72 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 27,320.91.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.06 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 3,005.10. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.20 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 8,224.00 at the opening bell.

