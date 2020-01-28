You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher after Monday's selloff

Tue, Jan 28, 2020 - 10:47 PM

doc791miz4fy14g4obuac_doc791506ytf2cprf1pb2t.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.48 points, or 0.20 per cent, at the open to 28,594.28.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] US stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday after the S&P 500 suffered its worst day in nearly four months in the previous session on concerns that a coronavirus outbreak in China could hit global economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.48 points, or 0.20 per cent, at the open to 28,594.28. The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.72 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 3,255.35. The Nasdaq Composite gained 62.51 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 9,201.82 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Jan 28, 2020 10:33 PM
Transport

Airbus agrees to settle bribery cases for about US$3b

[LONDON] Airbus agreed to settle allegations of bribery in three countries in a deal that will likely see the the...

Jan 28, 2020 10:10 PM
Consumer

3M to cut 1,500 jobs in revamp amid auto, electronics woes

[NEW YORK] 3M will cut 1,500 jobs in a global restructuring as the manufacturer continues to grapple with challenges...

Jan 28, 2020 09:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Elite Commercial Reit prices units at £0.68 or S$1.21 each

ELITE Commercial Reit braved the choppy market to launch its initial public offering on Tuesday, pricing its units...

Jan 28, 2020 09:43 PM
Technology

UK grants Huawei a limited role in 5G, defying President Trump

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday granted China's Huawei a limited role in Britain's 5G mobile...

Jan 28, 2020 09:14 PM
Consumer

Singapore's Shiok Meats hopes to hook diners with lab-grown shrimp

[SINGAPORE] Shiok Meats, a Singapore-based start-up whose name means very good in local slang, aims to become the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly