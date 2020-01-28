US: Wall Street opens higher after Monday's selloff

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.48 points, or 0.20 per cent, at the open to 28,594.28.

[WASHINGTON] US stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday after the S&P 500 suffered its worst day in nearly four months in the previous session on concerns that a coronavirus outbreak in China could hit global economic growth.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.72 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 3,255.35. The Nasdaq Composite gained 62.51 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 9,201.82 at the opening bell.

