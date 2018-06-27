You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher after new US plan for China investments

Wed, Jun 27, 2018 - 9:43 PM

doc70rl3mz6kuactrsklhk_doc70nhhugipxw1i1o7uols.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.00 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 24,303.11.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday after the Trump administration said it would use a strengthened security review process to deal with threats from Chinese investments in domestic technologies, instead of imposing China-specific restrictions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.00 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 24,303.11. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.39 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 2,728.45. The Nasdaq Composite gained 24.70 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 7,586.33 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

BT_20180627_HHEXXON27_3482091.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore poised to host 'world's largest base oil plant of its kind'

file70kb56jrfc31eegfvmkm.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Easing of supply pressures a boon for hoteliers in 2018

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
4 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
5 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

as-goods2706.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Birkin bags, jewellery, cash seized from ex-Malaysian PM Najib Razak's residences worth up to RM1.1b: Police

flat.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore government keeps pace in residential land supply for H2 2018

Jun 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

EpiCentre Holdings announces planned reverse takeover

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening