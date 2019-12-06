You are here

US: Wall Street opens higher after strong jobs data, calmer tone on trade

Fri, Dec 06, 2019 - 10:41 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 161.89 points, or 0.58 per cent, at the open to 27,839.68.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Friday, after data showed domestic job growth increased by the most in 10 months in November, adding to an upbeat mood after President Donald Trump said the trade talks with China were "moving right along".

The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.19 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 3,134.62. The Nasdaq Composite gained 63.55 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 8,634.25 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

