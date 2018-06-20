US: Wall Street opens higher after trade spat selloff

[BENGALURU] US stocks rose at open on Wednesday led by technology and media stocks after a punishing few sessions due to a rapid escalation in trade tensions between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.96 points, or 0.29 per cent, at the open to 24,771.17.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.14 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 2,769.73. The Nasdaq Composite gained 38.56 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 7,764.15 at the opening bell.

