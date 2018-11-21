You are here

US: Wall Street opens higher as oil prices, tech stocks recover

Wed, Nov 21, 2018 - 10:40 PM

doc72v4zsv9byr8gv71mle_doc71mmoioklx21hsxqlps.jpg
US stocks opened higher on Wednesday after two days of heavy selling as Apple Inc and other major technology stocks bounced back and oil prices steadied.
[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday after two days of heavy selling as Apple Inc and other major technology stocks bounced back and oil prices steadied.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76.01 points, or 0.31 per cent, at the open to 24,541.65. The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.85 points, or 0.60 per cent, at 2,657.74. The Nasdaq Composite gained 76.68 points, or 1.11 per cent, to 6,985.51 at the opening bell.

