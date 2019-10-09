US: Wall Street opens higher as reports fuel trade deal hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144.19 points, or 0.55 per cent, at the open to 26,308.23.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday, boosted by technology shares, as latest media reports raised hopes of progress in high-level trade talks between the US and China, after a turbulent start to the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144.19 points, or 0.55 per cent, at the open to 26,308.23.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.04 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 2,911.10. The Nasdaq Composite gained 72.18 points, or 0.92 per cent, to 7,895.96 at the opening bell.

REUTERS