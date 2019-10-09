You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher as reports fuel trade deal hopes

Wed, Oct 09, 2019 - 9:45 PM

doc77gkitnk1vc1j34y5ivu_doc77di4exe6lc1i9xkoheo.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144.19 points, or 0.55 per cent, at the open to 26,308.23.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday, boosted by technology shares, as latest media reports raised hopes of progress in high-level trade talks between the US and China, after a turbulent start to the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144.19 points, or 0.55 per cent, at the open to 26,308.23.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.04 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 2,911.10. The Nasdaq Composite gained 72.18 points, or 0.92 per cent, to 7,895.96 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly