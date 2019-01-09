US: Wall Street opens higher for fourth straight day on trade hopes

[BEGALURU] US stocks opened higher for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, boosted by energy and technology sectors, as well as hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.82 points, or 0.24 per cent, at the open to 23,844.27. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.59 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 2,580.00. The Nasdaq Composite gained 26.06 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 6,923.06 at the opening bell.

REUTERS