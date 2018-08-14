You are here

US: Wall Street opens higher on healthy earnings, lira rebound

Tue, Aug 14, 2018 - 10:00 PM

US stocks opened higher on Tuesday on the back of healthy earnings reports and a recovery in Turkish currency, which snapped its three-week slide.
[BENGALURU] US stocks opened higher on Tuesday on the back of healthy earnings reports and a recovery in Turkish currency, which snapped its three-week slide.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.99 points, or 0.11 per cent, at the open to 25,215.69.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.95 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 2,827.88. The Nasdaq Composite gained 28.18 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 7,847.88 at the opening bell.

