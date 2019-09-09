US: Wall Street opens higher on hopes of monetary stimulus

US stocks opened higher for the fourth straight session on Monday, as mixed global economic data lifted expectations of monetary stimulus from central banks, including the US Federal Reserve.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher for the fourth straight session on Monday, as mixed global economic data lifted expectations of monetary stimulus from central banks, including the US Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68.77 points, or 0.26 per cent, at the open to 26,866.23.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.72 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 2,988.43. The Nasdaq Composite gained 27.84 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 8,130.91 at the opening bell.

