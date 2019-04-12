You are here

US: Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Fri, Apr 12, 2019 - 9:40 PM

US stocks opened higher on Friday, helped by better-than-expected results from JPMorgan, a US$33 billion energy deal and signs of stability in Chinese economy.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Friday, helped by better-than-expected results from JPMorgan, a US$33 billion energy deal and signs of stability in Chinese economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 214.74 points, or 0.82 per cent at the open to 26,357.79.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.54 points, or 0.43 per cent at 2,900.86. The Nasdaq Composite gained 36.79 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 7,984.15 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

