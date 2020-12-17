You are here

US: Wall Street opens higher on stimulus bets

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 10:52 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday on increased optimism over a coronavirus stimulus Bill, while an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims pointed to further economic stress from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.46 points, or 0.20 per cent, at the open to 30,216.00.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.48 points, or 0.34 pr cent, at 3,713.65, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 72.59 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 12,730.78 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

