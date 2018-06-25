US: Wall Street opens lower as trade fears weigh

[BENGALURU] Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as a move to curb Chinese investments in US technology firms further raised tensions between the United States and its trading partners.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 117.16 points, or 0.48 per cent, at the open to 24,463.73. The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.94 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 2,742.94. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 61.70 points, or 0.80 per cent, to 7,631.12 at the opening bell.

REUTERS