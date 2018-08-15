US: Wall Street opens lower as Turkey turmoil, trade worries weigh

[BENGALURU] US stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors assessed the impact of Turkey's currency crisis and escalating trade tensions between the United States and its trading partners.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.55 points, or 0.26 per cent, at the open to 25,235.37.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.01 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 2,827.95. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 60.88 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 7,810.02 at the opening bell.

REUTERS