US: Wall Street opens lower as US-China trade optimism fades

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 83.62 points, or 0.31 per cent, at the open to 26,851.45.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Monday as investors fretted over progress in Sino-US trade talks and waited for a slew of reports to gauge the health of the domestic economy.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.57 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 2,983.50. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.18 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 8,106.49 at the opening bell.

REUTERS