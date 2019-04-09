US: Wall Street opens lower on worries over trade, earnings

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, as trade concerns resurfaced and investors braced for the first quarterly earnings contraction since 2016.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97.48 points, or 0.37per cent, at the open to 26,243.54.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.19 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 2,886.58. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.11 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 7,924.77 at the opening bell.

REUTERS