US: Wall Street opens slightly lower as virus cases mount
[NEW YORK] US stocks opened sightly lower on Monday as concerns of a resurgence in coronavirus infections fueled worries of another setback to business activity.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.38 points, or 0.02 per cent, at the open to 25,865.08.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.32 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 3,094.42. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.63 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 9,945.49 at the opening bell.
