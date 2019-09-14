You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street pauses near record levels awaiting Fed meeting

Sat, Sep 14, 2019 - 6:16 AM

nz_nyse_140932.jpg
US stocks swung to a split finish on Friday, closing little changed as investors took a breather following an extended rally driven by hopes for a letup in the US-China trade war.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] US stocks swung to a split finish on Friday, closing little changed as investors took a breather following an extended rally driven by hopes for a letup in the US-China trade war.

The three major indices posted their third straight weekly gains, with the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average notching an eighth positive close - its longest winning streak in more than a year.

But after flirting with new records, the results for the day were underwhelming.

The Dow inched up 0.1 per cent to close at 27,219.52, about 140 points below an all-time high set July 15 and short of the high point of the day.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The broader S&P 500 turned negative, falling 0.1 per cent to end at 3,007.39, while the Nasdaq sank 0.2 per cent to finish at 8,176.71.

Ahead of a new round of trade talks next month, China announced Friday it will exempt American soybeans and pork from its retaliatory tariffs.

Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments told AFP the day's subdued trading was a "normal and healthy action after a big rally".

"This is the perfect area for the market to pause before it tries to reach new highs," he said.

"The Fed meets next week and before a big meeting it is normal to see the market pause a little bit. They are waiting for the next big catalyst."

Among individual companies, iPhone maker Apple fell 1.9 per cent after investment bank Goldman Sachs said the company's new streaming service could weigh on earnings.

Meanwhile, bankrupt utility PG&E jumped 10.8 per cent after announcing a US$11 billion settlement with insurance companies over its responsibility for deadly California forest fires last year.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20190914_NRURA13LSYI_3892451.jpg
Sep 14, 2019
Real Estate

Sales of new private homes holding up in August

nz_vertex_140919.jpg
Sep 14, 2019
Garage

Temasek's Vertex adds new US$290m fund to back growth-stage tech firms

nz_celinetan_140930.jpg
Sep 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng fends off concerns over rights issue

Must Read

BT_20190914_BRUNCHFPNEW_3892341-1.jpg
Sep 14, 2019
Brunch

US Reits in Singapore

BT_20190914_NRURA13LSYI_3892451.jpg
Sep 14, 2019
Real Estate

Sales of new private homes holding up in August

BT_20190914_CCREDAS14_3892502.jpg
Sep 14, 2019
Real Estate

Muted demand for private residential properties a concern for developers, says Redas president

nz_shopee_140919.jpg
Sep 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Shopee, LinkedIn, Avast boost content in SkillsFuture classes on digital skills

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly