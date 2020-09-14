You are here

US: Wall Street rises at open on M&A activity, vaccine hopes

Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 9:53 PM

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Monday on signs of progress in developing a Covid-19 vaccine and a flurry of multi-billion dollar deals, including reports of Oracle winning the battle for the US arm of TikTok.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.10 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 27,718.74.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 22.59 points, or 0.68 per cent, at 3,363.56, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 156.60 points, or 1.44 per cent, to 11,010.14 at the opening bell.

