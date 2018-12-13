US: Wall Street rises at open on trade optimism

US stocks opened higher on Thursday, led by technology shares, as signs of progress between the United States and China on resolving their bitter trade dispute continued to boost sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.59 points, or 0.20 per cent, at the open to 24,575.86.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.63 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 2,658.70. The Nasdaq Composite gained 36.97 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 7,135.28 at the opening bell.

REUTERS