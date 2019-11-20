US: Wall Street slips at open on escalating US-China tensions

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.47 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 27,879.55.

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's three main indices opened lower on Wednesday on concerns that increasing political strain between Washington and Beijing could derail trade negotiations between the two sides.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.52 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 3,114.66. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.09 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 8,543.57 at the opening bell.

REUTERS