You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street slips at open on escalating US-China tensions

Wed, Nov 20, 2019 - 10:50 PM

doc78268kqtf9e186kaln4p_doc77hqw83vxj7dkwuddj2.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.47 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 27,879.55.
AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's three main indices opened lower on Wednesday on concerns that increasing political strain between Washington and Beijing could derail trade negotiations between the two sides.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.47 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 27,879.55.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.52 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 3,114.66. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.09 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 8,543.57 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Nov 20, 2019 10:32 PM
Stocks

Alibaba raises US$11b in biggest Hong Kong listing since 2010

[HONG KONG] Alibaba Group Holding raised about US$11 billion in a long-awaited Hong Kong stock sale, braving the...

Nov 20, 2019 10:10 PM
Technology

Apple starts construction of new US$1b campus in Texas

[TEXAS] Apple Inc said on Wednesday it had started construction of a new campus in Austin, Texas, beside its...

Nov 20, 2019 09:48 PM
Transport

Continental to cut 5,040 jobs as combustion engine demand falls

[FRANKFURT] German auto supplier Continental on Wednesday said it would pare back its engine manufacturing...

Nov 20, 2019 09:30 PM
Banking & Finance

Saudi Aramco to meet investors in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

[RIYADH] Saudi Aramco plans meetings with investors in Dubai next week, sources said, in which it is seeking to...

Nov 20, 2019 09:06 PM
Government & Economy

Sri Lanka's new president names brother Mahinda as PM

[COLOMBO] Sri Lanka's new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will swear in his elder brother Mahinda - a former president...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly