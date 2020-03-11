US: Wall Street slumps at open as investors doubt US response to virus

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 413.53 points, or 1.65 per cent, at the open to 24,604.63.

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes fell sharply at the open on Wednesday as investors were skeptical about President Donald Trump's stimulus plan to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 413.53 points, or 1.65 per cent, at the open to 24,604.63 and the S&P 500 opened lower by 56.63 points, or 1.96 per cent, at 2,825.60.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 208.01 points, or 2.49 per cent, to 8,136.25 at the opening bell.

REUTERS