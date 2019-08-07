You are here

US: Wall Street slumps at open as investors seek safety

Wed, Aug 07, 2019 - 9:49 PM

US stocks opened lower on Wednesday, as investors sought safety in gold and government bonds on worries about the impact of a long-drawn US-China trade war on global growth.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 215.30 points, or 0.83 per cent, at the open to 25,814.22.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 23.12 points, or 0.80 per cent, at 2,858.65. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 85.99 points, or 1.10 per cent, to 7,747.27 at the opening bell. 

