US: Wall Street tumbles at open on retail gloom, tech concerns

Tue, Nov 20, 2018 - 10:43 PM

doc72umjdr6dsz1boht2cyu_doc72u9frq75iv414toj3b.jpg
US stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday as poor forecasts from retailers for the holiday quarter fed into a market driven lower this week by concerns about demand for iPhones.
AFP

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 398.76 points, or 1.59 per cent, at the open to 24,618.68.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 36.13 points, or 1.34 per cent, at 2,654.60. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 161.05 points, or 2.29 per cent, to 6,867.43 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
BT_20181120_ABTOYS20_3622033.jpg
file72qak1d2z4jd8thvf49.jpg
file72qak1d2z4jd8thvf49.jpg
dbs1.jpg
