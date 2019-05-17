You are here

Home > Stocks

Vegan burgers have kickstarted a dangerous stock frenzy in China

Fri, May 17, 2019 - 9:25 AM

lwx_beyond meat_170519_85.jpg
Following Beyond Meat's spectacular US debut, equity traders have been looking to play the global plant-protein trend in China, and it's been a winning bet in May.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BEIJING] A meat-substitute inspired rally in Chinese stocks may lack substance.

Following Beyond Meat's spectacular US debut, equity traders have been looking to play the global plant-protein trend in China, and it's been a winning bet in May.

Hefei Fengle Seed and YanTai Shuangta Food have soared more than 70 per cent even as the broader market fell.

Just one snag: the companies don't make anything close to vegan burgers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The trade is getting so speculative that it's forced some companies to explain why they won't benefit from the growing global appeal of meat substitutes - a market that barely exists in China.

Escalating trade tensions and rising pork prices attracted even more buyers to the sector, betting that prices for some agricultural goods will increase.

"Low share prices made these a convenient choice for speculators," said Dai Ming, a Shanghai-based fund manager with Hengsheng Asset Management.

"Beyond Meat's performance has stoked a frenzy. These speculative trades are particularly dangerous when risk appetite retreats."

YanTai Shuangta and Hefei Fengle hit record trading volumes this week, the latter having already reacted to its soaring stock price by reminding investors that its pea sales are nonexistent and soybean seeds account for less than 1 per cent. "Capital markets have been giving much attention to the artificial meat concept," the Shenzhen-listed company said in a disclosure.

Harbin High-Tech Group, which processes soybeans, among a wide array of other businesses including real-estate development, said in a disclosure earlier this month that "investors should note that Beyond Meat's chief ingredient is pea protein, not soy".

That hasn't deterred traders from sending the shares on a 33 per cent surge this month.

Such trend fixation in China was evident in February's 5G craze, best illustrated by Eastern Communications' 224 per cent rally in a little over a month. Nothing seemed to curb speculators' enthusiasm, even as the company reminded investors that its businesses had nothing to do with 5G. The stock has since fallen 46 per cent from its March peak.

"There is no market for substitute meat in China," said Sun Zheng, an analyst at China Development Bank Securities. "These price moves don't have anything to do with value."

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

file743rhbyu79jeikmj4dh.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suitor Utico seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
3 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
4 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price

Must Read

lwx_containers_170519_69.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports extend double-digit drop for 2nd straight month in April; confounding expectations

May 17, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, SATS, China Everbright Water, Wing Tai, FLT, Banyan Tree

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

FCT oversubscribed placement raises S$369.6m at top end of price range

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening