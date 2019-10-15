You are here

Wall St opens higher on upbeat start to earnings

Tue, Oct 15, 2019 - 9:46 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.84 points, or 0.09 per cent, at the open to 26,811.20.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Tuesday, as strong earnings reports from JPMorgan Chase, UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson allayed concerns about the fallout from a prolonged US-China trade war on corporate America.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.46 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 2,973.61. The Nasdaq Composite gained 26.20 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 8,074.85 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

