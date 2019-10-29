You are here

Home > Stocks

Wall Street dips at open after mixed earnings reports

Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 9:56 PM

doc77qujth6vep1m8b1njg8_doc77di6q1nfvq1ei2n0b3p.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.65 points, or 0.11 percent at the open to 27,061.07.
AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street opened slightly lower on Tuesday as investors assessed a mixed batch of earnings reports, including from Google-parent Alphabet and big drugmakers Merck and Pfizer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.65 points, or 0.11 percent at the open to 27,061.07.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.03 points, or 0.13 per cent at 3,035.39. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.64 points, or 0.15 per cent to 8,313.35 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Oct 29, 2019 09:31 PM
Transport

GM cuts 2019 outlook as US strike weighs on profits

[DETROIT] General Motors Co on Tuesday slashed its earnings forecast for 2019, saying that a 40-day US labour strike...

Oct 29, 2019 09:16 PM
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Q1 DPU falls to 1.13 S cents on lower income

STARHILL Global Real Estate Investment Trust (SGReit) has registered a decline in gross revenue, net property income...

Oct 29, 2019 09:13 PM
Government & Economy

UK set for third election in four years to try to break Brexit gridlock

[LONDON] Britain looked set Tuesday for a pre-Christmas election after the main opposition Labour party backed Prime...

Oct 29, 2019 06:56 PM
Companies & Markets

A-HTrust Q2 DPS falls to 1.38 S cents on absence of divestment proceeds

ASCENDAS Hospitality Trust (A-HTrust) posted higher gross revenue for the second quarter ended September. But its...

Oct 29, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly