[HONG KONG] Shares in Chinese telecoms equipment maker ZTE plunged almost 17 per cent in the first few minutes of trade Tuesday after US senators voted to reimpose a ban on high-tech chip sales to the company.

The firm lost 16.79 per cent to HK$10.90 soon after the open. The company has fallen about 60 per cent since trading in it resumed last week after a two-month suspension.

AFP