You are here

Home > Technology

Adobe's rosy forecast signals creative growth

Wed, Nov 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

San Francisco

Adobe Inc. gave an upbeat recurring revenue forecast for fiscal 2020 that reassured investors the software maker will see steady demand for its creative applications.

A measure of fresh demand for the company's creative and document software, net new annual recurring revenue for digital media, will be US$1.55 billion next fiscal year, the San Jose, California-based company said on Monday at a financial analyst meeting. Analysts projected US$1.53 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Adobe unveiled new software products on Monday at the company's annual Max conference in Los Angeles, including versions of Illustrator and Photoshop apps for Apple Inc.'s iPad. While many of the applications cater to creative professionals seeking more sophisticated capabilities, Adobe also is trying to expand the appeal of its photo-editing and illustration software to hobbyists.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The strategy may boost sales growth for the Creative Cloud unit. Adobe projected in September that sales growth for its smaller marketing software unit would slow down in the current period, raising pressure on the main creative business.

SEE ALSO

Under Armour stock drops after it cuts yearly forecast

Profit will be US$9.75 a share in fiscal 2020, Adobe said, compared with analysts' estimates of US$9.69. Revenue will be US$13.15 billion, the company said. Analysts, on average, projected US$13.14 billion.

The company expects revenue from its Creative Cloud and Document Cloud suites to jointly grow 19 per cent in fiscal 2020, while its marketing software suite will grow 16 per cent. "Our expanding universe of customers, strong global brand, market-leading products and continued innovation position us for a stellar 2020," chief executive officer Shantanu Narayen said in a statement.

The software maker estimated that the total market for its products will grow to about US$128 billion in 2022 from US$108 billion a year ago. Most of that - US$84 billion - represents marketing and customer experience software. The creative software industry would be worth US$31 billion and the company's Document Cloud would be part of a US$13 billion market. BLOOMBERG

Technology

Making the right choices for a new digital payments ecosystem

Internet less free than it was a decade ago, says report

Singtel, Ninja Logistics fined by privacy watchdog over separate data breaches

Alexa, Google Home or Siri can be hacked using a laser: researchers

IBM: Face recognition tech should be regulated, not banned

Facebook steps up monitoring for Taiwan elections

BREAKING

Nov 6, 2019 05:50 AM
SMART CAPITAL
The SME Magazine (November/December 2019)
Magazines

From starting up to scaling up

E-commerce platforms are powering the growth of small businesses

Nov 6, 2019 05:50 AM
ASEAN: A REGION OF OPPORTUNITIES
The SME Magazine (November/December 2019)
Magazines

Reframing challenges as opportunities

The region’s 10 member states, vastly different from one another, present both challenges and potential for...

Nov 6, 2019 05:50 AM
BUSINESS EXCELLENCE
The SME Magazine (November/December 2019)
Magazines

Staying relevant for the long term

Two local enterprises share their efforts at building sustainable businesses in the face of disruption

Nov 6, 2019 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

Job openings in US fall to 18-month low as hiring holds up

[WASHINGTON] US job openings unexpectedly slumped in September to the lowest level in a year and a half on broad...

Nov 6, 2019 12:13 AM
Government & Economy

US ingenuity can tackle climate threat, fossil energy chief says

[CAPE TOWN] The United States can tackle threats to the climate through technological advances as fossil fuels will...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly