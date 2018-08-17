You are here

Home > Technology

Alibaba-backed Babytree eyeing up to US$1b from HK IPO in Oct: sources

Leading China online parenting firm is targeting a valuation of US$3b to US$5b, they add
Fri, Aug 17, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

CHINA'S leading online parenting firm Babytree Group, backed by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, plans to raise up to US$1 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) in October, people close to the transaction told Reuters.

Babytree, which also counts conglomerate Fosun International among its backers, is looking to raise US$800 million to US$1 billion from the float, the people said on condition of anonymity as the plans have not been made public.

It is targeting a valuation of US$3 billion to US$5 billion, they added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Babytree plans to seek approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange's listing committee in late September, the people said.

Babytree did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The proposed float is the latest on a packed Hong Kong IPO calendar for the coming months, including a US$4 billion deal from online food delivery-to-ticketing services platform Meituan Dianping and a US$1 billion listing of popular hotpot chain Haidilao.

Escalating Sino-US trade tensions are, however, making investors more cautious toward new listings. Tit-for-tat tariffs from Washington and Beijing have roiled global markets, with the Hang Seng Index down 19 per cent from its January peak.

Four recent major listings of Chinese firms in the city - smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp, mobile telecoms tower operator China Tower as well as biotech firms Ascletis Pharma and BeiGene - have all seen their shares trading below the IPO prices.

In a preliminary IPO prospectus filed in late June, Babytree said it is China's largest maternity and child-focused online community and had 139 million monthly active users last year.

Its main platform - Babytree.com - allows parents to receive and share pregnancy and parenting information. The company, founded in 2007, has also developed other outlets such as Babytree Parenting mobile app and e-commerce site Meitun Mama.

Alibaba in late May invested US$214 million in Babytree, valuing the 11-year-old firm at 14 billion yuan (S$2.8 billion), betting on the latter's business growth amid China's easing of control over decades-long family planning policy.

Babytree posted revenue of 730 million yuan in 2017, primarily from advertising and e-commerce businesses, up 43 per cent from a year ago. It reported 911 million yuan loss for the period, versus a 935 million loss a year ago.

According to the prospectus, Babytree had connected 338 advertising clients and 2,253 third-party e-commerce vendors as of the end of 2017.

It has hired China Merchants Securities, Haitong International and Morgan Stanley as joint sponsors for the IPO. REUTERS

Technology

Australia telecom giant Telstra flags tough times as profit slides

ASX-listed Dreamscape Networks acquires Singapore's Webserver.sg

When digital shift becomes inevitable

As Chinese internet giant Tencent stumbles, Beijing gets the blame

China-linked cyberattacks likely as Malaysia reviews projects: security firm

Grab, Ping An form JV to deliver online healthcare services in South-east Asia

Editor's Choice

BT_20180816_ANGIPO16_3533376.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Real Estate

Rush to beat cooling measures sends developers' sales to 16-month high

BT_20180816_YCTHAI16JPLF_3533457.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

ThaiBev to ramp up Vietnam operations

Most Read

1 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
2 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
3 Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies
4 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
5 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Sengkang Central
Aug 16, 2018
Real Estate

CapitaLand-CDL tie-up clinches Sengkang Central site for S$777.78m

nz-kei-150818.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies

Aug 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 16, 2018
Startups

Grab, Ping An form JV to deliver online healthcare services in South-east Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening