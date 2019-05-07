You are here

Home > Technology

Amazon casts itself as friend, not foe, of small businesses

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 5:44 PM

file752wdepzk6a1cvafffbt.jpg
Amazon.com Inc., seeking to portray itself as a job creator fueling small-business innovation rather than an out-of-control corporate beast that needs to be tamed, said it helped mom-and-pop companies create 1.6 million jobs in 2018, up from 900,000 the year before.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEATTLE] Amazon.com Inc., seeking to portray itself as a job creator fueling small-business innovation rather than an out-of-control corporate beast that needs to be tamed, said it helped mom-and-pop companies create 1.6 million jobs in 2018, up from 900,000 the year before.

The company released a report Tuesday, during National Small Business Week, for circulation to elected officials as part of a charm offensive aimed at steering the conversation away from its e-commerce dominance and the damage it's inflicted on competition. Almost 2 million small businesses partner with Amazon, including authors who get royalties on book sales, merchants that sell products on its website and engineers who build for the Alexa voice-activated platform, according to the report.

"Amazon is inspired by the type of courage and inventiveness that makes entrepreneurs tick," Jeff Wilke, Amazon's retail chief, said in the report.

Still, the company's message is likely to be a tough sell in Washington and US state capitals. Amazon will capture nearly half of the US$600 billion US shoppers spend online this year, according to EMarketer Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos has become the world's wealthiest man, making his company a target for a variety of social movements decrying income inequality and the outsized power of tech platforms. Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has promised to break up giants like Amazon, and labor protests led the company to cancel a planned new headquarters location in New York City.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In California, legislation introduced last month by a Berkeley state assemblywoman seeks to impose new restrictions on how Amazon operates its online store. If Buffy Wicks, once nicknamed "Buffy the Walmart Slayer," has her way, the bill will help push a national conversation about Amazon. The bill would restrict the use of consumer data by large e-commerce platforms like Amazon for marketing and other purposes. It would also impose terms on Amazon when the company withholds funds from merchant partners during disputes.

The bill is "first-in-the-nation legislation to guarantee a baseline of fairness for small businesses using e-commerce marketplaces to sell their products," said Wicks, who previously worked on community organizing campaigns critical of retail giant Walmart Inc. for paying employees low wages. "These sites have a responsibility to ensure small businesses know and understand the policies that govern their contractual relationship."

Amazon's 12-page report goes into detail about the small businesses it is helping to underscore the company's impact beyond retail-industry disruption such as stores closures and layoffs. It features photos and anecdotes of merchants who sell baby products, jewelry and home décor on the site; a man in Denver who hired 40 people to start his own business delivering Amazon packages; and a Seattle entrepreneur who received an investment from Amazon's Alexa Fund to develop tools used in voice-activated software. The report says Amazon has invested tens of billions of dollars in technology and tools that help small businesses succeed and provided more than US$1 billion in loans to businesses in 2018.

Bezos last month argued in a letter to shareholders that the company's growth benefited independent merchants who sell more than half of the goods people buy on the site.

 

BLOOMBERG

Technology

No anticipated shipping date yet for Samsung Galaxy Fold

MedAdvisor, Zuellig Pharma in JV to market medication management solutions in Asia

Bharti Airtel ekes out surprise profit on one-time gain

Xinjiang surveillance app targets legal, everyday behaviour: rights group

Japan's SoftBank set for small profit rise, mulling IPO of US$100b Vision Fund

Facebook removes more pages tied to Russian operators

Editor's Choice

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

lwx_mas_070519_62.jpg
May 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS studying virtual bank licensing regime for fintech firms

May 7, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA seeks public feedback on 5G network rollout

lwx_singpost_070519_54.jpg
May 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost sinks to S$75.1m Q4 loss on impairment charges for US units

HDB flats.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Older HDB flats still in demand, saw record sales last year: OrangeTee & Tie

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening