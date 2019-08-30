You are here

Home > Technology

Apple expected to unveil new iPhone at Sept 10 event

Fri, Aug 30, 2019 - 7:37 AM

nz_apple_300850.jpg
Apple sent out invitations on Thursday to a Sept 10 event at its Silicon Valley campus where it is expected to unveil a new-generation iPhone.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple sent out invitations on Thursday to a Sept 10 event at its Silicon Valley campus where it is expected to unveil a new-generation iPhone.

In its trademark, tight-lipped style, Apple disclosed little about what it plans to spotlight in the Steve Jobs Theater at its headquarters in the city of Cupertino.

For years now, Apple has hosted events in the fall to launch new iPhone models ahead of the Christmas holiday shopping season.

Introduction of "iPhone 11" handsets would come as the global smartphone market tightens and Apple makes a priority of selling digital content and services to fans of its hardware.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

New iPhones are expected to boast improvements including ramped-up processing power and camera capabilities, but no radical changes or offerings for super-speedy 5G telecom networks that are starting to take shape.

Apple last month delivered stronger than expected results in the just-ended quarter as growth from services helped offset weak iPhone sales.

Chief executive Tim Cook said the company had its "biggest June quarter ever -- driven by all-time record revenue from services, accelerating growth from wearables, strong performance from iPad and Mac and significant improvement in iPhone trends."

Long the driver of Apple's money-making machine, iPhone revenue overall was down 12 percent from last year to $26 billion.

The premium smartphone market has grown fiercely competitive and overall sales have cooled as a lack of stunning innovation has caused people to wait longer before upgrading to new models.

Rivals in the premium smartphone market also field champions to fight for market share during the prime shopping season.

Google typically holds a Fall event to launch new Pixel smartphones powered by its Android software.

Samsung recently introduced a new-generation Galaxy Note large-screen handset starting at $950 and said it will work closer with Microsoft so that services function better across its array of devices.

Apple lost more ground in the shrinking smartphone market last quarter, with a sales tracker saying the tech giant was pushed off the top-three seller list by a Chinese rival.

Apple fell to fourth place in global smartphone sales, shipping 35.3 million iPhones in the second quarter compared to the 36.2 million units shipped by Oppo, according to a report from IHS Markit this week.

South Korean consumer electronics titan Samsung remained in first place with 23 percent of the market, having shipped 75.1 million smartphones, China's Huawei shipped 58.7 million smartphones to claim 18 percent of the market, IHS Markit calculated.

Other smartphone market trackers such as Counterpoint Research and International Data Corporation concluded that while iPhone shipments sank in the second quarter, Apple remained in third place what it came to global shipments.

AFP

Technology

Dell beats profit estimates on higher desktop sales, shares surge

Reinventing hyper-relevant air travel experiences through data-sharing

Huawei plans high-end phone launch under cloud of Google ban

Pernod Ricard launches share buyback programme

Australia's James Packer pauses Crown selldown over China probe

Axiata says merger plan with Telenor on track

Editor's Choice

nz_grab_300824.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

New chapter in banking begins as applications open for digital banks

nz_sme_300825.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digital vs cheque payments: SMEs want it both ways

nz_supermarket_300827.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reit universe may soon welcome a new asset class: grocery-anchored malls

Must Read

nz_grab_300824.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

New chapter in banking begins as applications open for digital banks

nz_sme_300825.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digital vs cheque payments: SMEs want it both ways

BT_20190830_LSBONDS30_3877899.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investors back in Singapore bond market with a vengeance

nz_zhangyong_290850.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Hotpot king pips Far East brothers to head Forbes Singapore's richest list

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly