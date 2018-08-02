You are here

Home > Technology

Apple quarterly profit leaps, nears market value of US$1 trillion

Q3 revenue up 17% on sales of pricier iPhones, online services and wearable devices
Thu, Aug 02, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180802_SMLAPPLE2_3519187.jpg
The company is expected to unveil new iPhone models in the fall, sticking with its near-annual practice of releasing upgraded models ahead of the year-end holiday shopping season.
PHOTO: AFP

San Francisco

APPLE said on Tuesday that its profit had jumped more than 30 per cent to US$11.5 billion in the recently ended quarter, besting market expectations despite selling fewer iPhones than analysts projected.

The news boosted shares in the tech giant in after-hours trading, putting it ever closer to a history-making, trillion-dollar market value.

Apple's revenue in the fiscal third quarter soared 17 per cent to US$53.3 billion from the same period a year earlier on the back of sales of pricier iPhones, online services and wearable devices.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We're thrilled to report Apple's best June quarter ever, and our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth," chief executive Tim Cook said in the earnings release.

Apple sold 41.3 million iPhones in the quarter that ended June 30, just shy of the 42 million figure anticipated by analysts.

Shares in the Silicon Valley-based technology titan rose 2.85 per cent to US$195.79 in after-hours trade that followed release of the earnings figures.

To hit the trillion-dollar market value, Apple shares would have to climb about seven per cent.

Analysts are eager for more news from the California-based company about demand for iPhones and how the company is riding out trade turbulence between the US and China.

US President Donald Trump's trade wars include 25 per cent US tariffs on US$34 billion in Chinese goods, with more on the way, and steep tariffs on steel and aluminium, which provoked Beijing and others to hit back with import duties on US goods.

The company is expected to unveil new iPhone models in the fall, sticking with its near-annual practice of releasing upgraded models ahead of the year-end holiday shopping season.

Sales of iPhones in the fiscal third quarter have typically been tame as many fans have historically either bought handsets in prior months or end up waiting for new models in the months to come.

Billions of dollars that Apple has been spending to buy back shares could help propel the company past the US$1-trillion mark for market value.

Early this year, Apple announced that it would buy back US$100 billion in shares.

Apple has managed to shine, despite bruises to its image that included being accused of keeping young people addicted to smartphones, slowing performance of older iPhones to motivate upgrades and sidestepping taxes by nestling cash in offshore havens.

Apple has repeatedly highlighted the growing amount of money it is taking in from music, applications, games, subscriptions and services it sells to people using its devices.

Money made from services is seen as an important element of diversification away from having to rely heavily on selling iPhones. AFP

Technology

EZ-Link still a leading player in Singapore's e-payment drive

Huawei passes Apple in smartphone share for the first time

Sony jumps to decade high as PlayStation drives higher forecast

Baidu's Q2 results exceed expectations, powered by ad sales growth

China to probe online bazaar PDD as fake goods complaints rise

Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m

Editor's Choice

BT_20180802_JLBANKS2_3519672.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Government & Economy

In reskilling financial sector, a new point of sale

BT_20180802_KRROB_3519660.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Real Estate

Robinson 77 put on the market by CLSA

BT_20180802_JQEZ2_3519684.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Technology

EZ-Link still a leading player in Singapore's e-payment drive

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
3 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
4 URA nod for 4,107 units at Tampines Court, Normanton Park
5 E-commerce startup Synagie prices IPO at S$0.27 to raise net proceeds of S$9.8m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6ul18oroxqa1cfaa43qn.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
SME

Singapore SMEs top exporters in Asia-Pacific: FedEx survey

file6ul18oroxqa1cfaa43qn.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

google.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Technology

Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m

Aug 1, 2018
Real Estate

Residential, commercial project at Mohamed Sultan Road put up for sale for S$30m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening