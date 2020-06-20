Apple reverses course, closes some US stores in virus hotspots

Get our introductory offer at only
[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple said Friday it was closing some stores in US states experiencing a surge in coronavirus infections, reversing course after reopening many of its retail locations.
The iPhone maker said it was closing six of its retail stores in Arizona, along with two each in North...
