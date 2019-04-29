You are here

Home > Technology

Apple says it pulled parental control apps over privacy concerns

Mon, Apr 29, 2019 - 1:29 PM

BP_Apple_290419_61.jpg
Apple Inc said it removed several parental control apps from its store because of security and privacy concerns, issuing a rare public response to a media report that the iPhone maker was eliminating competition with its own tools.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Apple Inc said it removed several parental control apps from its store because of security and privacy concerns, issuing a rare public response to a media report that the iPhone maker was eliminating competition with its own tools.

The New York Times reported on Saturday Apple had removed 11 of the 17 most popular programs that help users restrict features or the amount of time kids spend on devices. It said Apple started cracking down on such software after launching its own Screen Time feature last year, which also lets people set limits on certain iPhone and iPad functions and keep track of children's usage.

That sparked anti-competitive concerns, as two app makers filed complaints with the European Union, according to the report. But Apple said in a 500-word post on its website it removed the applications because they "put users' privacy and security at risk."

Apple said the applications it barred relied on a technology called Mobile Device Management or MDM, meant for enterprises that manage groups of devices for employees. "MDM gives a third party control and access over a device and its most sensitive information including user location, app use, email accounts, camera permissions, and browsing history," it said. That's a "clear violation of App Store policies." The company said it gave the relevant developers 30 days to modify their apps, then removed those that weren't adjusted.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Contrary to what The New York Times reported over the weekend, this isn't a matter of competition. It's a matter of security," Apple said in its post.

Apple's post echoed e-mails sent by marketing chief Phil Schiller to customers over the weekend. It's rare for the iPhone maker to respond to news reports so publicly on its website. Tony Fadell, a prominent Apple executive until 2010, had voiced his support Saturday on Twitter for affected developers. The co-creator of the iPod said Apple should offer tools to developers to build monitoring apps that don't violate policies. He also criticized Screen Time, calling it a "rush job" that is "very non-intuitive."

The anti-competitive concerns may have prompted Apple's quick response. In March, Spotify Technology SA accused Apple of giving its own music streaming service a leg up over the competition on the App Store.

 

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Britain's Hunt urges caution over Huawei role in 5G network

Coal producer Golden Energy and Resources unveils its first digital-tech innovation centre in Singapore

UK pushes Google, Facebook to tackle harmful online content

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Is open source secure enough?

Google staff share stories of 'systemic' retaliation

Major tech firms oppose police using AI to jail people

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

BT_20190429_ANGLAW29_3765647.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub

BT_20190429_JABRIGHTZ9W0_3766017.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver linings in economy amid weak sentiment

Most Read

1 After Hyflux's fall, Singapore debt buyers are scrutinising other firms
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 Organising the organisation
4 UOB shareholders pleased with its performance, but raise questions about expenses, practices
5 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub

Must Read

BP_NO SIGNBOARD_290419_31.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: No Signboard shares down by as much as 9.5% after CAD probes share buyback

BP_DBS_290419_32.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin

MOU signing - Nets and MPU - Apr 29.JPG
Apr 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Nets, Myanmar’s national payment network to co-develop QR code system

Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS mortgage book shrinks for first time in years on cooling measures

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening