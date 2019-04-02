You are here

Home > Technology

Apple supplier Japan Display to seek funding, shares surge

Tue, Apr 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190402_KELJAPDISPLAY2_3740292.jpg
Japan Display has been battered by a slowdown in iPhone sales and a proliferation of new models that use newer, organic light-emitting displays.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Tokyo

APPLE supplier Japan Display Inc said on Monday that it aims to raise as much as US$990 million in new financing as early as this week, sending shares of the struggling manufacturer sharply higher.

Japan Display, one of the world's top vendors of liquid crystal display (LCD) panels used in iPhones, has been battered by a slowdown in iPhone sales and a proliferation of new models that use newer, organic light-emitting displays (OLED).

Japan Display said it is aiming for a total capital increase of 110 billion yen (S$1.3 billion). As much as 80 billion yen of that would be through issuance of stocks and bonds to external investors, an agreement it aimed to reach this week, it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The remainder of the financing would come through preferred shares to refinance existing debt held by its largest shareholder, the state-backed INCJ Ltd, Japan Display said.

Japan Display flagged its fifth straight year of net losses in February.

Shares of Japan Display rose as much as 16 per cent in early trade on Monday and ended 10 per cent higher. REUTERS

Technology

Google, Huawei in AI collaboration despite trade war

Facebook deletes accounts linked to India's Congress party, Pakistan military

Rakuten says to book 110b yen gain on Lyft investment

Troubled Apple supplier Japan Display to seek funding, shares surge

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Cybersecurity and how to prevent election hacking

Zuckerberg calls for global Internet regulations

Editor's Choice

Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas to be liquidated after failing to find a white knight

Most Read

1 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
2 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
3 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
4 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
5 Midas to be liquidated after failing to find rescuer; owes 1.9b yuan in loans

Must Read

BT_20190402_ABHYFLUX2_3740306.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Taxpayers cannot bail out Hyflux investors: Masagos

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

Apr 2, 2019
Real Estate

Prime areas lead slide in private home prices in Q1

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening