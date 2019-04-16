You are here

Home > Technology

Apple to spend over US$500m for its games subscription service

Tue, Apr 16, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190416_KELAPPLE16_3754420.jpg
Ann Thai, Apple senior product marketing manager for the App Store, introducing Apple Arcade during a launch at Apple's HQ on March 25 in Cupertino, California.
PHOTO: AFP

Hong Kong

APPLE Inc is spending "hundreds of millions of dollars" to obtain new video games for its upcoming Apple Arcade subscription service, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the deals.

The move shows Apple is serious about taking games as a new source of subscription revenues, and highlights its battle to obtain exclusive rights for content against game platforms from Google and Tencent Holdings Ltd, and console makers Nintendo Co Ltd, Sony Corp and Microsoft Corp, according to the report.

The iPhone maker is spending several million dollars each on most of the more than 100 video games that have been selected to launch on Apple Arcade, with the total budget likely to be more than US$500 million, the report said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Apple is also offering game developers an extra incentive if they agree for their game to be exclusively available on its service and withhold release on Google's Play app store for Android smartphones or other subscription gaming bundles such as Microsoft's Xbox game pass, the Financial Times said, citing several people involved in the project's development.

After a few months, developers would be able to release their games on computers or other games consoles such as Nintendo's Switch or Sony's PlayStation, the report said.

Apple declined to comment, the Financial Times said.

Titles already announced for Apple Arcade include Sega Sammy Holdings' Sonic the Hedgehog, Cartoon Network and Lego, as well as new games from independent developers such as ustwo, Annapurna Interactive and Boosa Studios Ltd, it said.

Apple announced last month that Apple Arcade will be integrated into the App Store and will include more than 100 games exclusive to the service and Apple's platform.

The games will synchronise across iPhones, iPads, Mac computers and Apple TVs, and will work offline, the company said. The service won't launch until the fall and the company said it will disclose pricing at a later date. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
3 Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends
4 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here
5 ST Engineering unit gets US government go-ahead to buy engine parts maker

Must Read

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

BT_20190416_ABIMDA_3754775.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Regulator taking light touch on fast-moving telco sector

Apr 16, 2019
Government & Economy

US online lenders reduce risk on concern over looming recession

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening