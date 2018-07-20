You are here

Home > Technology

AT&T adds three more US cities to 5G plans as it races Verizon

Fri, Jul 20, 2018 - 10:40 PM

doc713ept1bv9vdqlvt2lx_doc713e7ok2bk1hvq16ceg.jpg
AT&T Inc will roll out 5G service to three additional US cities, a sign that the industrywide push to adopt the speedier standard is finally moving from marketing announcements to reality.
REUTERS

[NEW YORK] AT&T Inc will roll out 5G service to three additional US cities, a sign that the industrywide push to adopt the speedier standard is finally moving from marketing announcements to reality.

Oklahoma City and two North Carolina cities - Charlotte and Raleigh - will be getting the mobile service later this year, AT&T said on Friday. They join Atlanta, Dallas, and Waco, Texas, which were already announced. Rival Verizon Communications Inc, meanwhile, has discussed adopting 5G service in four cities this year, including Los Angeles and Sacramento, California.

All of the wireless carriers have all been testing new 5G network equipment in select areas, aiming to be first out of the gate with connection speeds that promise to be 10 to 100 times faster than current standards. The idea is that dramatically new speeds will eventually help support everything from self-driving cars to remote-controlled surgical robots.

The technology also is seen as a potential driver of economic expansion. Companies throughout the supply chain are expected to spend an estimated US$200 billion on 5G efforts, and the Trump administration has billed it a national priority.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

AT&T's initial 5G service will be aimed at "pucks" or hot-spot devices, but not phones. Verizon is taking a similar approach, connecting the service to home receivers that serve as an alternative to stringing fiber-optic cable. Using a wireless broadband connection, Verizon will sell internet, phone and TV service to compete with cable companies, including Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc.

Two smaller carriers, T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp., also see 5G as key to their future. They have argued that a proposed merger between the two companies will help them roll out the new technology more quickly and efficiently.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen

Facebook faces delay to WhatsApp payments in India

WhatsApp to limit message forwarding

Microsoft profit climbs as cloud grows

SAP raises guidance on cloud growth

Chipmaker TSMC cuts revenue, capex goals after Q2 profit rise

Editor's Choice

BP_Wheelock Properties_200718_3.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

BP_Tuaspring_200718_5.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

BP_Vard Holdings_200718_10.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Given a second chance, die-hard Vard shareholders must come out to vote

Most Read

1 Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19
2 SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen
3 UOB ups interest rate on flagship deposit account
4 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
5 Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

singhealth.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Government & Economy

SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen

singhealth.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Pinetree.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Real Estate

Pinetree Condominium at Balmoral Park up for collective sale with S$148m reserve price

Jul 20, 2018
Consumer

Golden Springs sells 75% stake in Singapore animal feed producer Gold Coin to Aboitiz unit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening