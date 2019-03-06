You are here

Home > Technology

AT&T joins global cybersecurity alliance co-founded by Singtel

Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 11:49 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

US telecom giant AT&T has joined a global cybersecurity alliance co-founded by Singtel.

The Global Telco Security Alliance (GTSA) was launched by Singtel, Etisalat, Softbank and Telefónica in April 2018. It is made up of global telco operators that provide enterprises with insights to address cybersecurity issues.

AT&T’s addition increases resources and insights offered by the group as a whole, Singtel said in a media release on Wednesday. AT&T's cybersecurity capabilities and technologies received a recent boost with its acquisition of AlienVault, a cybersecurity solutions provider founded in Spain, and headquartered in the US.

“We are thrilled to be the first telco in North America to join the alliance, and to do so as a founding member,” said Barmak Meftah, president of AT&T Cybersecurity. “Hackers have well established and organised communities that cooperate to produce cyber threats and it’s time large network operators work together to help deliver disruptive innovations and enable our global customers to detect and respond to threats faster and protect their digital footprint.”

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

GTSA now has more than 6,000 security experts and more than 28 security operations centres. 

It plans to expand its scope of activities and global footprint over time and is open to adding new members in the future, said Singtel.

Technology

Samsung working on two more foldable smartphones

China's Huawei opens its gates in widening PR assault

Facebook to curb foreign political ads in run-up to Indon poll

Google and Apple see the ghost of future taxes

Google moves to address wage equity, and finds it's underpaying many men

NTU, Volvo launch world's first autonomous electric bus for trial

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
4 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
5 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file7217qce98v71ahp66b8p.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Transport

Grab considers raising more funds after US$4.5b financing round

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit secures S$155m loan facility; files proofs of claim against Hyflux

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening