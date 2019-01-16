You are here

Home > Technology

AWS invests in wireless technology startup Wiliot Inc

Wed, Jan 16, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Dubai

AMAZON Web Services (AWS) has invested in Wiliot Inc, an Israel and San Diego-based semiconductor company that focuses on wireless technology that tracks the location of goods during manufacturing.

Wiliot has closed a US$30 million Series B funding round, with investment coming from AWS, Samsung Venture Investment Corp and Avery Dennison Corp, the company said in a statement Monday.

The company, founded in 2017, plans to announce a battery-free bluetooth sticker-sized sensor tag, which it says can be embedded in the production phase of consumer goods. The disposable products, still in testing, will allow real-time tracking throughout the manufacturing process, and potentially applied to clothes to connect with washing machines to the right spin cycle.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Wiliot's strategy for battery-free bluetooth transponders, which sense and communicate without needing specific action by consumers, is very relevant to Avery Dennison's intelligent labels strategy," said Francisco Melo, general manager of global radio-frequency identification at Avery Dennison.

With the latest funding round, Wiliot has raised US$50 million in total. It has been previously backed by Qualcomm Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, 83North Venture Capital, Grove Venture Partners, and M Ventures.

Wiliot employs about 40 people, and has offices in the US, Israel and Germany. It is exploring opening an office in Asia, and is targeting an initial public offering in the US once the business grows, Steve Statler, the company's senior vice-president of marketing and business development, told Bloomberg. BLOOMBERG

Technology

Semiconductor veteran Ricky Lee back for S$13.2m IPO

Breakdowns, cyber incidents top risks of 2019

Robot rollout under way at Giant Food's 172 stores to free up more time for staff

China plans another moon mission this year, eyes Mars in 2020

What has Huawei given to the world?

To fulfil potential, telehealth must be universally available

Editor's Choice

Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Call for changes to Catalist and regulatory framework

BT_20190116_YORETAIL_3669394.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Real Estate

Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?

BT_20190116_LTGVTM6KX_3669358.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Semiconductor veteran Ricky Lee back for S$13.2m IPO

Most Read

1 Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019
2 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
3 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
4 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?
5 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Creative Technology, Keppel Corp, Best World, ICP

Must Read

doc73n94vh76piumk424nv_doc72d1ruumnts183pddalg.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Disallow transfer from SGX mainboard to Catalist: study

doc73nadk914931a4ltdjsx_doc72d1ruso22x11rkjhgzd.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGcondo_150119_61.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore private home sales, units launched down month-on-month in December

Jan 15, 2019
Garage

Seeds Capital, partners to co-invest over S$90m in agri-food tech startups

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening